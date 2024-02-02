Bhadrak (Odisha), Feb 2 (PTI) One person was killed and three were injured in an accident in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Friday, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Rajkishor Sahu (32) of Uttarbad village within Bhandaripokhari police station limits in the district.

According to police, an oil tanker, en route to Bhubaneswar, first hit a truck from behind. The driver of the truck lost control and dashed a car parked on the roadside. Then, it ran over a motorcycle killing the rider on the spot.

Three passengers in the car sustained injuries and were admitted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital, they said.

Following the incident, locals staged a demonstration on the spot and paralysed traffic for a few hours.

Police rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control later, said Amitav Das, inspector in-charge (IIC), Bhadrak rural police station.

