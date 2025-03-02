New Delhi, March 2: One person was killed, and two firefighters were injured after a domestic gas cylinder exploded, triggering a fire at a house in Delhi's Motia Khan area, officials said. According to the police, the fire broke out around 3.01 pm at house number 10554 in Gai Wali Gali, Motia Khan.

Upon receiving the information, four fire tenders reached the spot and started an operation. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, but a charred body was found on the fourth floor of the building. The victim's identity was not clear, officials said. Delhi Cylinder Blast: 1 Killed, 2 Others Injured After Fire Erupts Due to Gas Cylinder Explosion in Motia Khan Area (See Pics).

#WATCH | Delhi | The aftermath of the fire that broke out due to a cylinder blast in which, as per fire department, one person died and two fire personnel were injured in the Motia Khan area https://t.co/weJADyIWrz pic.twitter.com/V2tJU09AMv — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2025

During the operation, Station Officer Ravinder Singh and Fire Officer Ved sustained injuries due to the LPG cylinder explosion inside the premises. They were immediately given medical attention. Delhi Cylinder Blast: 1 Dead As Deadly LPG Cylinder Explosion Blows Away House in Krishna Vihar (See Pics).

Officials confirmed that the fire has been completely doused, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

