Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly arranging a motorcycle which was used by accused persons for planting an IED under a sub-inspector's car in Amritsar on August 16, police said on Saturday.

The arrested accused was identified as Satnam Singh alias Honey from Patti village in Tarn Taran. Satnam was in direct contact with Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and executed tasks assigned by him, they said.

This is the ninth arrest in this case.

The development came a day after the main accused in the case, Yuvraj Sabharwal alias Yash, was arrested. He along with Deepak from Patti had retrieved and planted the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) under the vehicle of Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh parked outside his residence.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said following specific intelligence that Satnam was trying to flee to Dubai on a visa arranged by Lakhbir, a State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) team arrested him.

According to preliminary investigations, Satnam came in contact with Lakhbir at the wedding of a mutual friend Malkeet Singh alias Laddu from Patti in 2015, the officer said.

While working as a conductor for transporting grains in a local grain market in 2021, Satnam got closely associated with Malkeet Laddu, who was the president of the Truck Union, Patti.

Satnam was working as an associate of Lakhbir. On Lakhbir's directions, Satnam handled many of his consignments of militant hardware and was paid a handsome amount of money on at least six occasions, the DGP said.

He was promised by Lakhbir that he will be sent to Canada via Dubai, the officer added.

Investigations revealed that till date, Satnam had received/handled an amount of approximately Rs 4 lakh, an IED, two pistols and 20 live rounds at the behest of Lakhbir on different occasions and for separate operations, police said.

