New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): A 32-year-old person was killed after a fight broke out in Delhi's Mehrauli area on Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Brajesh Kumar.

"Today at about 1:30 pm, a call regarding a quarrel at ward no. 3 was received. At the spot, one Brijesh Kumar aged 32 Yrs, was found dead at his rented place with injuries on his head," the police said.

The police further said that one of Brajesh's friends Siddharth had an altercation with a boy at a shop who later came with a few other people and both groups indulged in a fight.

"During this fight, assailants beat Brijesh with an iron rod causing a head injury," the police added.

According to the police, assailants have been identified and apprehended and legal action is being taken. (ANI)

