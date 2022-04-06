Paschim Vihar (New Delhi) [India], April 6 (ANI): One girl died and two suffered severe injuries after meeting with a road accident in West Paschim Vihar on Wednesday, while heading towards their school in the area.

The deceased girl, identified as Manisha Kumari age 18 yrs was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, while the other two injured girls, namely Kalpana and Sanjana have been moved to Balaji hospital for medical assistance.

"The trio was heading towards their school via scooty, when they were allegedly hit by a car. Upon hitting, the girl's vehicle rammed into a truck carrying LPG cylinders which resulted in the death of one and fatal injuries to the other two riders," said Sameer Sharma, DCP outer Delhi.

The police have constituted two teams to trace the owners of both the vehicles while they (accused) have managed to escape.

The police have taken the offending vehicle (truck) to its custody.

Further details into the matter is underway. (ANI)

