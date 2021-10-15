Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): One terrorist involved in a recent civilian killing in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was neutralised by the security forces in an encounter at Wahibug area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

"One terrorist of Srinagar City involved in the recent civilian killing, neutralised in Pulwama encounter: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier on Friday, an encounter between security forces and terrorists started in the Wahibug area in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

