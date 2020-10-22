Pune, October 22: Onion prices surged in Pune after crops were damaged due to rainfall in various parts of the country following which consumers are forced to buy onions in less quantity.

"Price has increased as supply from farms is affected due to rain. The price of onion that was around Rs 70/kg last week increased to Rs 120/kg today," a trader told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, a buyer said that his weekly budget has been affected due to a surge in onions' price.

"Now we are paying almost Rs 120 to buy one kg of onions. We used to buy two to three kgs of onions per week but now we are only buying a half or one kg of onions due to price surge. It has affected our expenses," said Prashant.

"We are unable to buy onions in a large quantity like we used to buy earlier. An average consumer cannot buy such expensive vegetables. These prices have surged after lockdown and these expenses have now become a burden for us," said Sonia Sunil Munde, another buyer.

Another trader said that the buyers are forced to buy onions in less quantity after a sudden price surge. Hence, the increase in prices has affected both traders and buyers.

