Located in the picturesque Kashmir Valley, Srinagar’s Tulip Garden is preparing for its 2025 season, offering an awe-inspiring floral display for nature enthusiasts and tourists worldwide. As the largest tulip garden in Asia, this annual event draws thousands of visitors eager to witness over a million tulips in full bloom, spread across 30 hectares of beautifully landscaped grounds. The garden opens only in the spring, during the peak bloom period making it a much-anticipated event. The 2025 season promises to be no exception, with a vibrant array of tulip varieties creating a stunning visual experience. The garden will be open to the public on March 26 and visitors can expect to enjoy the picturesque backdrop of the majestic Zabarwan Range and Dal Lake, adding to the garden's charm. This event not only celebrates the region’s rich floral diversity but also showcases the deep cultural roots of tulip cultivation in Kashmir, a tradition that has flourished for decades. ‘Jammu and Kashmir Is Inseparable Part of Country’s Soul’: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Says, ‘We Will Reclaim What Has Been Lost After Ending Terror’.

Srinagar's Tulip Garden 2025

