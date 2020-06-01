India News | Operation Underway to Douse Fire at Mattress Factory in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): A fire broke out at a mattress making factory in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and are attempting to douse the inferno.

"Fire broke out at Radiant Exports, A70 in Gautam Buddh Nagar's sector 64 in which produces quilts and pillows, in the night at around 1 or 1:30. Since then, we are trying to douse the fire. The building is very high and has a lot of material which has caught fire," said AK Singh, CFO, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"Over 18 vehicles are undertaking the operation. The fire has spread on two floors," he added.

He said the cause the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

