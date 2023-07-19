Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) Opposition BJP and JD(S) MLAs gave a no-confidence notice against Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader to the Assembly Secretary on Wednesday.

It has been jointly signed by BJP and JD(S) MLAs, including former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and H D Kumaraswamy.

"As the Speaker who has been elected by all the members of Karnataka Assembly, has lost the trust of the House, to remove him from the post, we request for an opportunity to move the motion as per rule 169 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly," the notice read.

This move by the combined opposition came on a day when the Legislative Assembly witnessed chaotic and unruly scenes as angry BJP legislators tore papers, which were copies of the bills and agenda, and threw them at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, who was in the Chair.

Following this, Speaker Khader suspended 10 BJP MLAs for the remainder of the Assembly session for "indecent and disrespectful" conduct in the House.

Since the beginning of the day's proceedings in the assembly, opposition BJP and JD(S) members were protesting from the well of the House accusing the Congress government of deputing 30 IAS officers to "serve" its alliance leaders, who had met in the city on Monday and Tuesday to strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

