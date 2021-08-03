New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday said the Opposition has shown a new resolve and determination in standing united in its fight against the government and Tuesday's breakfast meeting is a "trailer" ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Claiming the support of almost the entire Opposition, the Congress said it was a historic day as the parties came together setting aside any differences and said the unity will remain, despite attempts by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to digress and divide.

"In a way, it is a historic day and the beginning of the picture to come in 2024. It is actually a historic day because this is the trailer for 2024," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told reporters after the meeting.

Leaders of at least 15 opposition parties attended the breakfast meeting convened by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Constitution Club here.

Singhvi termed the meeting as an "excellent get-together" over breakfast where over 15 parties were present representing more than 60 per cent of the population across the political spectrum.

This shows the new resolve, direction, momentum, determination and grit of the entire Opposition to stand in unison against the Narendra Modi government, he said, adding that it will not be deterred by anything.

The Congress leader, however, side-stepped the issue of leadership among the opposition parties, saying it was not discussed and is not of relevance today. He said the issue is being used as a digression by the BJP in its bid to create division and fissures within the Opposition.

"We will proceed unitedly without fear and deterrence, be it (the) Pegasus (snooping controversy), be it this terrible price rise, be it the farmers' issue, be it any number of fundamental governance issues.

"This is important because this collectivity arises from various forms of misgovernance, the chief one was reflected in the cycle rally from the Constitution Club to Parliament," he said.

After the breakfast meeting, the opposition parties took out a cycle rally to Parliament to protest against the fuel price hike.

Singhvi said Tuesday's meeting was extremely cordial, intimate, free-flowing and candid.

"There was one single word uppermost in everybody's lip and everybody's mind that starts with 'u' -- unity, unity and unity, and along with it congeniality, consultation, collectivity, assent and consent," he said.

Asked whether Gandhi would lead the Opposition in 2024, the Congress leader said, "We are all united and the issue of leadership has no relevance today. We are not worried about it, it is not being discussed. We are united and that is why the BJP is disturbed."

He said all the opposition parties believe that the country is bigger than them.

"There was a lot of cohesion. Those who want to divide us have heard a clear message that be it inflation, fuel prices, Pegasus or farmers' issues, we will remain together and will not be divided, despite attempts to digress and divide. We will neither be scared nor will cow down," Singhvi said.

