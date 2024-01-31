New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that orders passed in reviewing internet suspension in the Jammu and Kashmir administration required to be published and asked the administration to take instructions on this issue.

A bench of justices, BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol, said, "We are prima facie of the view that it may not be necessary to publish the deliberations, but the orders passed in the review require to be published."

Also Read | Fresh Violence in Manipur: Two Killed, Five Injured During Heavy Firing in Kangpokpi and Imphal West.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj sought two weeks to take instructions in this regard.

The court listed the matter after two weeks.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar-Led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Joins Maha Vikas Aghadi, Announces Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut.

The top court was hearing a miscellaneous application filed by the Foundation for Media Professionals relating to internet shutdowns.

Shadan Farasat, counsel appearing on behalf of the applicant Foundation for Media Professionals, submitted that though the top court in the case of Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India has held that even the review orders are required to be published, the same are not being done.

Additional Solicitor General K.M. Natraj, appearing for Respondent J&K Union Territory, submitted that the perusal of the order would show that the deliberations are not required to be published.

Earlier in 2020, the Supreme Court, in the matter of Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India, mandated that the state should impose such restrictions only when the situation is 'necessary' and 'unavoidable'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)