Patna (Bihar) [India], October 17 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) National President and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on Thursday said that his party has not been sidelined and it will contest six seats in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections 2025.

Speaking to ANI, Kushwaha said, "The entire process of discussions has been completed, and it has been finalised who will contest how many seats... Our party has not been sidelined. We have been given six seats..."

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha, a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), also released its second and final list of candidates on Thursday.

In the latest list, the party named former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Rameshwar Kumar Mahto as its candidate from the Bajpatti constituency, while Madan Chaudhary will contest from Paru. With these announcements, the party has finalised candidates for all six seats it will contest in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the party had earlier released its first list of candidates on Wednesday.

According to the official release issued by State General Secretary Subhash Chandravanshi, Tittu has been fielded from the Basopatti constituency in Siwan district. From Madhubani, the candidate announced is Mayank Anand, while Alok Kumar Singh will contest from the Dinara constituency in Rohtas district.

The list also includes Prashant Kumar Paswan from Ujiarpur in Samastipur, Meenakshi from Sasaram in Rohtas, and another candidate named Tittu from Paroo in Muzaffarpur.

Releasing the list, the party said it was approved under the leadership of Kushwaha, who has been holding discussions with the BJP leadership regarding seat-sharing and coordination in Bihar ahead of the polls. (ANI)

