Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): People living in Murshidabad have spoken out against the violence that happened during a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act on April 11.

Locals claim that outsiders damaged homes, temples, and shops. They say people in the town usually live peacefully and now want things to return to normal.

Speaking to ANI, a local, Ujjwal Gupta, said, "Whatever has happened here is wrong. In the name of opposing the Waqf Act, houses of Hindus and temples have been vandalised. The situation is under control now. All Hindus and Muslims stay together here, but if someone comes from outside and incites riots, it is wrong. We want everyone to stay peacefully and get back to normalcy."

Another local, Sadakat Ali, said, "What has happened here is absolutely wrong. Some people came from outside and did all this. People here stay peacefully together...People from outside vandalised the houses of Hindus and Muslims. They also looted the shops of Muslims...We want to stay peacefully here..."

Ali said people living in the area stay together peacefully, and some people came from outside and instigated the violence.

A local, Zulfikar Ahmed, said, "We do not support the protest that was organised that day. The protest against the Waqf Act should have been peaceful. Whatever happened is wrong. The looting and hooliganism in the name of the Waqf protest are not good. We want peace and normalcy restored in this area."

Security personnel were deployed in the area after the order from the Calcutta High Court, and the situation is under control, according to officials.

Unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The law has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.

So far, 150 people have been arrested in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad, the West Bengal Police said. (ANI)

