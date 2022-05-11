New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The Indian Railways conducted the second stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment on May 9 and 10 for level 6 (7,124 posts) and level 4 (161 posts).

The total number of candidates scheduled to take the test was 1,80,882, out of which 1,28,708 appeared for the CBT.

For the first time, Aadhaar-based authentication was done for the candidates. The second phase CBT was conducted in three shifts, two for level 6 on May 9 and one for level 4 on May 10.

The scheduling was done in such a way that candidates of one RRB were given the same question paper so that there is no need for normalisation, the ministry said.

The level 6 CBT was conducted at 156 centres in 111 cities across 25 states. The overall attendance for this level was about 74 per cent.

The level 4 CBT was conducted at 89 centres in 56 cities across 17 states. Overall attendance was about 60.5 per cent.

Special trains were run to facilitate the movement of candidates. PTI ASG

