New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Police on Friday detained over 100 members of the Sanyukt Rozgar Andolan Samiti who were on a fast here to press for their demand for an employment policy in the country, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the protesters, they were on a relay fast in Nand Nagri in support of the implementation of a national employment policy.

Social worker Megha Patkar joined the protest on Friday. "In order to completely eliminate unemployment in this nation, laws based on a national employment policy should be made. Employment is a fundamental right that ought to be available to all citizens of the nation," she said.

Delhi cabinet minister and founder of Desh Ki Baat Foundation Gopal Rai said, "The current push to establish the national employment policy enters its fourth day today (Friday). Our 41 representatives from across the nation were sitting on a gradual fast."

He said, "We urge the central government to allow us some time so that we may discuss the national employment policy and adopt a better law to help combat the rising unemployment rate in the nation."

The police said some people under the banner of the "Sanyukt Rojgar Andolan Samiti" supported by the Aam Aadmi Party had gathered at the White Petals Party Lawns located near the Gagan T-Point in Nand Nagri since Tuesday.

On Wednesday, they had tried to move on foot towards Jantar Mantar, but they were stopped around 50 metres from the venue on Wazirabad Road, a senior police officer said.

Several rounds of talks were held with leaders of the Rojgar Andolan and they were told to vacate the place as they did not have valid permissions, the officer said.

On Friday again, talks were held with their leaders and the venue got vacated peacefully. A total of 116 agitators were detained and later released, the officer said.

Legal action under section 188 of the IPC has been initiated against the organisers. Action under the Delhi Police Act is also being initiated against the owner of the venue, the police added.

