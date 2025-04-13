Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led governemnt has taken strict action against the illegal and unregistered madrasas and have sealed more than 170 madrasas across the state as of now.

Special survey teams were formed by the state government to investigate these madrasas, on the basis of whose report the district administration took this strict action, according to a release from Uttarakhand CMO.

The greatest impact of these actions has been seen in the sensitive areas of Uttarakhand. Many illegal madrasas in areas like Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and especially Vanbhulpura (Haldwani) have either been closed or are under investigation. In many of these places, neither permission for building construction was taken nor were any educational recognition or safety criteria met.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has clearly stated in this matter that Uttarakhand will not be allowed to become the center of any illegal, unconstitutional, or society-breaking activities.

He has also said that institutions leading children towards radicalism in the name of education will not be accepted in the state under any circumstances.

CM Dhami said that his government wants to ensure that every type of educational institution in Uttarakhand is legally registered, that its operations are transparent, and that it does not become the center of any kind of extremist or radical activities.

This historic step is being seen as a major initiative towards maintaining social security, quality of education and communal harmony. This action shows that the government of Uttarakhand is working to establish the rule of law not only on paper but also at the ground level, the release added. (ANI)

