New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): More than 18.03 crore balanced and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories (UTs), informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its official statement on Monday.

"More than 188.88 crore (1,88,88,10,015) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," said the ministry.

"More than 18.03 crore (18,03,01,726) balance and unutilized COVID-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it added.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, said the ministry.

As per the ministry, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccines available to the states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. (ANI)

