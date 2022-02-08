Nagpur, Feb 8 (PTI) At least 2,657 people and 3,210 animals have died of electrocution in Maharashtra over a period of two and a half years, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has revealed.

The MSEDCL shared the data in response to an RTI application, it was stated.

A total of 1,012 people and 1,298 animals were electrocuted in 2019-2020, while 1,060 people and 1,099 animals died of electric shocks in 2020-21, the state-run power company stated in its reply.

The state had recorded 585 human and 723 animal deaths due to electrocution from April to November 2021, it said.

The MSEDCL was found responsible for the deaths of 567 people in the last two and half years, and only 229 families were compensated by the state-run utility, the data revealed.

The power company was held responsible for 1,922 animal deaths and compensations have been released in 682 cases, it was stated.

An electrical inspector conducts inquiry and submits reports about the cause of electrocution in such cases, and a compensation of Rs 4 lakh is provided to families of the deceased and injured persons if the MSEDCL found responsible for the death, an MSEDCL official said.

