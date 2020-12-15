Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 15 (ANI): Ahmedabad Police has collected Rs 18.41 crores as fine from people who were challaned for not wearing face masks in public places amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Over 3.13 lakh people paid Rs 18.41 crores in fine for not wearing face masks in public places in Ahmedabad, Gujarat since the outbreak of COVID-19, Harshad Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic control), Ahmedabad said.

Patel also informed that over 1,400 police personnel detected positive for COVID-19 and 13 of them have succumbed to the infection.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 13,298 active coronavirus cases in Gujarat, while over 2.10 lakhs have recovered and 4,171 died due to the virus. (ANI)

