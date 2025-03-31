Lucknow, Mar 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Monday said Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were offered peacefully at more than 31,500 mosques and designated locations across the state.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Kumar said the appeals made by administrative officials, police officers and religious leaders were followed diligently.

"People offered prayers only at designated spots, ensuring that normal road traffic remained unaffected. The prayers were held peacefully at over 31,500 places in the state," he said.

The DGP noted that additional security forces, including paramilitary units, apart from police personnel were deployed across the state to maintain law and order.

He emphasised that strict surveillance was in place in every city to prevent youth from engaging in dangerous motorcycle stunts or reckless driving on the roads after Eid prayers. Religious leaders had been urged in advance to discourage such activities.

Kumar said tethered drones were used for security monitoring during Eid, providing real-time aerial surveillance over large areas. These long-endurance drones proved beneficial in maintaining law and order, which is the top priority of the state government.

The UP Police chief noted that the crowd was properly managed at the mosques where larger congregations were expected due to the festive occasion.

"Adequate arrangements were in place to accommodate all attendees, allowing for staggered prayers to ensure a smooth and safe dispersal," he said.

