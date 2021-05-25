Chandigarh, May 25 (PTI) The Haryana government on Tuesday said that 53,72,311 anti-Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.

Gurgaon has the highest number of 6,34,610 vaccine doses administered, followed by Faridabad at 5,00,600 vaccine doses and Ambala at 3,94,162 doses administered. These are among the best performing districts with regard to vaccine administration, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said.

Sharing information on category-wise administration of vaccine, he said that 2,07,892 healthare workers (HCWs) have been administered the first dose and 1,33,828 HCWs have been given the second dose.

Among frontline workers (FLWs), 1,64,609 FLWs have been administered the first dose and 75,740 FLWs have got the second vaccine dose.

On vaccination of people above 60 years of age and those falling within the age group of 45 to 60 years, he said 32,70,712 people were administered the first dose of vaccine and 7,74,105 have been given the second dose, as per an official statement.

Those falling in the 18-44 years age group, 7,45,425 have been administered the first dose so far, Arora said.

Sharing details about vaccine wastage, he said that it was 3.1 per cent for Covishield and 2.4 per cent for Covaxin.

Thus, the average wastage percentage is between two per cent to three per cent, he said.

Arora said that Mission Director, National Health Mission, Haryana, Prabhjot Singh, along with the state immunization team held two orientation programmes with all officers of the health department involved in vaccine administration.

The districts with high vaccine wastage were identified and separate consultations were conducted, he said

Arora said that the districts which were high on vaccine wastage were Hisar, Palwal, Nuh, Kaithal, Rohtak and Bhiwani.

