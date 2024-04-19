Port Blair, Apr 19 (PTI) Over 8.64 per cent of the total 3,15,148 voters in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have exercised their franchise till 9 am on Friday for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the union territory, an official said.

Chief Electoral Officer, B S Jaglan said so far voting is going on peacefully and appealed to all eligible voters to participate in the democratic process.

"So far the voting is going on peacefully as we can see that a large number of women and men voters turned out in their respective booths. There were some minor EVM glitches but it was addressed immediately. It did not hamper the poll process, the CEO told PTI.

Voting for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the archipelago started at 7 am.

A total of 12 candidates, including two women and five independents are in the fray for the lone Lok Sabha seat. However, the contest is mainly between Congress candidate and sitting MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma and the BJP nominee Bishnu Pada Ray.

The union territory has a total of 3,15,148, voters including 1,64,012 males, 1,51,132 females and four voters in third gender category who are eligible to exercise their franchise.

The voter's list also has names of 39 Great Nicobarese tribes of Strait Islands, 68 Onge tribes at Hut Bay and 98 Shompen tribes of Great Nicobar Island.

