Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday broke down during a public speech while mentioning the incidents of violence in MP's Khargone and Delhi's Jahangirpuri and alleged that "Muslims are being wiped out of the country."

While addressing the gathering on the last Friday (Alvida Jumma) at Mecca Masjid , Owaisi said that Muslims were wronged in Khargone and Jahangirpuri, their houses were demolished. He asked them not to lose hope and courage.

"Oppression of the Muslims could be seen in our country. Through oppression, they're trying to wipe us out," he alleged.

Further, he said that many incidents are being reported to him. He gets several calls saying lots of injustics are being done. The people are struggling and their houses are being demolished.

"Muslim households were demolished in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. In Sendhwa, 13 houses were demolished. Waseem Shaik's shop was demolished and he doesn't have his two bare hands alleging that he pelted stones," he further stated.

"In Haryana, we saw the video of an elderly person, the people who call themselves Gow Rakshaks caught his beard and thrashed him brutally. In Haryana, another person was abducted from his residence alleging he slaughtered a cow and he was brutally thrashed," he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration and police demolished illegal buildings of miscreants involved in the attack on a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone. The authorities ran the bulldozer over about 45 houses and shops. Around 16 houses and 29 shops were demolished.

Several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian. (ANI)

