Patna (Bihar) [India], October 8 (ANI): AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed the ruling Janata Dal(U)-BJP alliance and the opposition alliance led by RJD saying that poor people in the state didn't benefit from the two alliances.

"I am very pleased we are part of this new alliance Grand Democratic Secular Front. We will work hard and we request the people of Bihar to give their support to us and promote alternate politics in the state," Owaisi told the media here.

"Fifteen years of Nitish Kumar and BJP, and 15 years of RJD-Congress didn't benefit Bihar's poor. The state is lagging behind on social, economic, education indicators. An alliance has been formed for Bihar's future, we'll make all efforts to be successful," he added.

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party's Upendra Kushwaha will be the chief ministerial face in the Grand Democratic Secular Front.

The newly formed alliance includes All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

