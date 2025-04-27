Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): As the crackdown on terrorist suspects intensifies amid chaos over the Pahalgam attack, the security forces and Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Sunday demolished the house of a suspect linked to the deadly terror attack that killed 26 people, who were mostly tourists, and left several injured.

According to officials, the house in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir allegedly belonged to a terrorist believed to be involved in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam.

On Saturday, the authorities demolished the house of another suspect in Chotipora village of Shopian district linked to the assault. In a separate action, authorities also demolished the house of another suspect identified as Zakir Ahmad Ganie, at Mutalhama village in Kulgam district. Ganie is believed to have played a role in the Pahalgam terror attack, which has sparked nationwide outrage.

Officials said Gaine had been active in terror activities since 2023.

Earlier on Friday, the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, was demolished.

Adil Guree, a resident of Guree village in Bijbehara block of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepalese national, mostly tourists.

He has been declared the most wanted, and the Anantnag Police have offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any specific information leading to his arrest. Two Pakistani nationals were also declared most wanted in the case.

Adil had illegally travelled to Pakistan in 2018, where he reportedly received terror training before returning to Jammu and Kashmir last year.

Meanwhile, a Lashkar-e-Taliba (LeT) terrorist associate was killed by the security forces during the ongoing encounter in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

The terrorist associate has been identified as Altaf Lalli of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit.

Two security personnel have also been injured in the exchange of fire in the Kulnar area of Ajas in the district. According to the police officials, the two policemen suffered gunshot wounds and have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable.

This comes amid uproar over terrorists attacking tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

The Indian Army is on high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)

