Jammu, Sep 29: The Pakistan army violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said.

"At about 0430 hours today, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector," the spokesman said. The Pakistan army has violated the ceasefire 45 times this month.

An Army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, injured as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district a fortnight ago, officials said.

On September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army along LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.

