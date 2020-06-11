India News | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua Districts

Rajouri/Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations by firing with small/heavy weapons and shelling with mortars in Manjakote, Keri, Balakote and Karol Maitran sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua districts.

The ceasefire violations by Pakistan took place between 10 and 11 pm on Wednesday night.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Pakistan targeted civilian areas in the Nowshera sector, damaging houses of civilians.

A man was injured in shelling by Pakistan in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri district last night. He was later brought to the hospital. The Doctor on duty said, "He has a shell injury in his right shoulder. After X-ray and ortho consultation we removed the shell. He is stable and under observation." (ANI)

