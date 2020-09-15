New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that Parliament has given a positive message to people of the country and a large number of ministers and members were present under exceptional circumstances created by COVID-19 and took part in the proceedings enthusiastically.

"I am happy that Parliament today gave a positive message to people of the country. Under exceptional circumstances, a large number of ministers and members were present in the Parliament. These are a good sign towards strengthening our democratic institutions and promoting democratic values. This session is taking place under adverse circumstances," the Speaker told reporters here.

He said members had been allocated seats including in the visitors' galleries and Rajya Sabha chamber in keeping with social distancing norms.

Referring to the proceedings in the House on the first day of the monsoon session, he said topics of public importance were raised, eight bills were introduced and two bills passed.

The House also paid tributes to former and sitting members who passed away during the inter-session period.

It also paid glowing tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee.

The Speaker said that parliamentarians have a responsibility to be accountable to people and convey their expectations and aspirations to the government through the House. (ANI)

