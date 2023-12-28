New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday moved an application in Patiala House Court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test of all the accused arrested in Parliament Security Breach Case.

The Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeeep Kaur adjourned the matter for January 2, 2024 noted that the legal aide counsel (Court appointed lawyer) represented some of the accused is not present.

All the six arrested accused were also brought to the court during the hearing of plea.

Last week the Court had extended the custodial remand of all.six accused till January 5, 2024.

Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for Delhi Police had earlier submitted that indepth investigation required to unearth larger conspiracy behind this well planned attack. Police also sought custodial remand to find actual motive behind the attack and accused association with any other enemy country as aell as terror organizations.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. Outside it, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters.

Later Police had arrested two more accused Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat in the case after finding their crucial role in the conspiracy.

The Delhi Police has recently also informed the Patiala House Court that the Parliament Security breach Conspiracy was going since more than last years and freshly arrested accused Mahesh attended all the meeting held in different cities in this regards.

Police further claimed that accused wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they can compel the government to meet their unjust and illegal demands.

The case involves a security breach that occurred on December 13, when two youths jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour, setting off smoke cans and raising slogans.

The probe earlier revealed further that two pairs of shoes were made on a special order in Lucknow, as the accused learned that the shoes of visitors to the new Parliament were not checked and they could hide their smoke cans under their footwear. (ANI)

