New Delhi, January 25: The Delhi High Court on Thursday deferred to February 12, 2024 the hearing of a plea moved by Delhi Police against a trial court order directing the supply of an FIR copy to accused Neelam Azad, arrested in the Parliament Security Breach Case. Earlier, the court had stayed the trial court order listing the matter for today for a detailed hearing.

Delhi Police had moved the High Court challenging the trial court order in regards to supplying a copy of the FIR to one of the accused, Neelam Azad, in connection with the Parliament security breach case. The High Court, on the last date of the hearing, after noting the submissions of Delhi Police, ordered that the trial court's directions be stayed. Meanwhile, the court had also issued notices to the accused, Neelam Azad, on his Delhi Police plea. Lok Sabha Security Breach Case: 140 CISF Personnel Contingent Deployed for Parliament Complex Security Ahead of Budget Session.

The Patiala House Court, last month had allowed an application moved by one of the accused Neelam Azad's family seeking a supply of a copy of FIR registration under various sections of IPC and UAPA. The court also allowed a plea seeking court direction to Delhi Police to allow Neelam's lawyer to meet for legal advice during the custodial remand period. Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur had said the concerned Investigation Officer is directed to furnish the copy of the present FIR to the applicant/accused as per law.

The court also said, considering the totality of circumstances, this Court is of the considered view that the applicant/ accused is entitled as a matter right to legal assistance and the right is available to her even when she is in police custody. Neelam's counsel advocate, Suresh Kumar Chaudhary, appeared before the concerned judge and said family and lawyers should be provided with the FIR; it is a constitutional right. He also allowed us to meet with Neelam. Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi Court Denies Bail to Accused Neelam Azad.

The case involves a security breach that occurred on December 13, when two youths jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour, setting off smoke cans and raising slogans. The probe earlier revealed further that two pairs of shoes were made on a special order in Lucknow, as the accused learned that the shoes of visitors to the new Parliament were not checked and they could hide their smoke cans under their footwear.

