Bahraich (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) Three persons including a pastor have been arrested for allegedly attacking a local Bajrang Dal office bearer who claimed he is running a campaign against religious conversion.

Dipanshu Srivastava alias Deepak had registered an FIR at Nanpara police station on Tuesday night alleging that when he was returning from village Kakri to Banjaria at about 10.30 pm, pastor Anil and others attacked him with sticks and rods, Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said.

On his complaint, the ASP said, an FIR has been registered against Anil, Ram Narain, Rohit Maurya and one more person under the relevant sections of the IPC.

He said three named in the FIR have been arrested and attempts are on to nab one other person involved in the case.

Srivastava is a 'vibhag sanyojak' of the Bajrang Dal.

In June, he had lodged a complaint against six persons including Pastor Anil for allegedly abusing Hindu Gods and luring villagers for religious conversion.

Srivastava claimed that he was working to stop religious conversion by Christian missionaries and that was why he was threatened and attacked.

Police said that a detailed probe is on in the matter.

