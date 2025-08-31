Pathankot Police is working around the clock to ensure citizens receive every possible help and support (Photo/ANI)

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], August 30 (ANI): Punjab's Pathankot Police, leading from the front in tackling the flood situation in border areas, is working round the clock to ensure citizens receive every possible help and support, according to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

DGP Yadav said, "On behalf of the Police leadership, heartfelt appreciation to the entire Pathankot Police team for their tireless, swift, and compassionate efforts. Your unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and providing timely relief truly exemplifies Service Before Self."

Speaking to ANI on the flood situation, Punjab Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Friday said, "The Punjab government is providing relief material to the flood-affected people... Pregnant women, children, and the elderly are being shifted to safer places as they are the ones who are most affected during floods... The state government has also started a helpline in this regard... The state government will also provide compensation....".

Relief efforts continue in the flood-hit areas of Pathankot. Relief materials are being delivered to affected residents via Chinook helicopters as part of an ongoing joint operation by the Indian Air Force and Relief efforts in the flood-affected areas of Pathankot.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) intensified its flood relief and rescue operations in Northern India with a primary focus on the severely affected Jammu and Punjab regions, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters conducted more than 55 sorties to extract stranded civilians, including personnel from the Indian Army and Border Security Force, from inundated areas in Dera Baba Nanak, Pathankot, and Akhnoor sectors.

Transport aircraft (C-130) have been deployed to facilitate the rapid movement of specialised ND RF teams into the affected zones, the ministry said.

Further, it said that the "operations have enabled the rescue of 215 individuals and delivered 7,300 kgs of essential relief material in the affected areas in the past three days." (ANI)

