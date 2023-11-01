Patna, Nov 1 (PTI) Justices Nani Tagia and Gunnu Anupama Chakravarthy were on Wednesday sworn in as judges of the Patna High Court.

The new appointments took the total number of judges in the high court to 34 as against the sanctioned strength of 53.

Justices Tagia and Chakravarthy were administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar, in the presence of several other dignitaries including Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary.

Justice Tagia was transferred here from the Gauhati High Court, where he had been a senior advocate before being elevated to the bench in 2020.

Justice Chakravarthy began her legal practice in 1994 at the Andhra Pradesh High Court, but joined judicial services later. She served as the Registrar General at Telangana High Court before her elevation to the bench in 2022.

