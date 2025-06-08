India News | Patnaik Appeals to People to Not Choke Oceans with Plastic Waste

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. BJD president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Sunday appealed to people to take a pledge of not choking oceans with plastic waste.

Agency News PTI| Jun 08, 2025 09:28 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Patnaik Appeals to People to Not Choke Oceans with Plastic Waste

Bhubaneswar, Jun 8 (PTI) BJD president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Sunday appealed to people to take a pledge of not choking oceans with plastic waste.

The former chief minister's comments came on the occasion of World Oceans Day.

Also Read | MSC IRINA, World's Largest Container Ship, To Make Historic Debut at Vizhinjam International Seaport.

“Oceans are the lungs of our planet and sustain life on Earth. Oceans generate oxygen, regulate climate and major sources of food and medicine. On #WorldOceansDay, let us take a pledge not to choke the oceans with plastic waste for a healthier planet,” Patnaik said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, an environmental group Greenpeace India created a sand art at Chandrabhaga Beach in Konark to highlight the critical role the ocean plays in sustaining biodiversity, regulating the climate and supporting coastal communities.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Doctor Kills Woman Who Blackmailed Him With Nude Photos, Arrested After CCTV, Call Records Reveal Truth.

“The sinking of a cargo ship (on May 25) offshore in Kerala is not an isolated incident. From Odisha to Kerala, our oceans are facing multiple challenges, including climate change, pollution, overfishing and industrial activities,” Greenpeace India said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Lucknow Rape Case: Accused Who Kidnapped & Raped 2.5-Year-Old Girl Near Metro Station Killed in Police Encounter
  • Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2025 Wishes, Eid Mubarak Messages, Quotes & Greetings To Send on Eid al-Adha
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Patnaik Appeals to People to Not Choke Oceans with Plastic Waste

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. BJD president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Sunday appealed to people to take a pledge of not choking oceans with plastic waste.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 08, 2025 09:28 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Patnaik Appeals to People to Not Choke Oceans with Plastic Waste

    Bhubaneswar, Jun 8 (PTI) BJD president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Sunday appealed to people to take a pledge of not choking oceans with plastic waste.

    The former chief minister's comments came on the occasion of World Oceans Day.

    Also Read | MSC IRINA, World's Largest Container Ship, To Make Historic Debut at Vizhinjam International Seaport.

    “Oceans are the lungs of our planet and sustain life on Earth. Oceans generate oxygen, regulate climate and major sources of food and medicine. On #WorldOceansDay, let us take a pledge not to choke the oceans with plastic waste for a healthier planet,” Patnaik said in a post on X.

    Meanwhile, an environmental group Greenpeace India created a sand art at Chandrabhaga Beach in Konark to highlight the critical role the ocean plays in sustaining biodiversity, regulating the climate and supporting coastal communities.

    Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Doctor Kills Woman Who Blackmailed Him With Nude Photos, Arrested After CCTV, Call Records Reveal Truth.

    “The sinking of a cargo ship (on May 25) offshore in Kerala is not an isolated incident. From Odisha to Kerala, our oceans are facing multiple challenges, including climate change, pollution, overfishing and industrial activities,” Greenpeace India said in a statement.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    georgia vs cape verde
    500+K+ searches
    twitch
    500+K+ searches

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    georgia vs cape verde
    500+K+ searches
    twitch
    500+K+ searches
    alzarri joseph
    2000+K+ searches
    chiranjeevi
    200+K+ searches
    shiva rajkumar
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel