Pune, Sep 4 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar has provided six ambulances for the Pune city, a party MP said on Friday.

Pawar met city NCP leaders and took a stock of the coronavirus situation, said the party's Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan.

Pawar has given ambulances with ventilator facility for the city, and asked the Pune NCP unit to set up a helpdesk through which the ambulances can be made available for coronavirus patients, she said.

Pawar also handed over 150 vials of Remdesivir, she added.

Asked whether the reported mismanagement at COEP jumbo facility, where a journalist died two days ago, was discussed, Chavan said the NCP chief expressed concern over the issue.

Pawar is likely to hold a meeting on the COVID-19 response in Pune on Saturday.

