Jabalpur (MP), Jan 19 (PTI) A 64-year-old man was killed after a rod from a flex banner structure fell and pierced his neck in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, an official said on Sunday.

A contractual employee of the local civic body was fixing the flex banner structure in Allahabad Bank Chowk on Saturday when a rod fell on a pedestrian, Civil Line police station in-charge Nehru Khandate said.

He said the rod fell on Kishan Kumar Rajak and pierced his neck.

The man was taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is underway to find out if the employee had followed safety protocol.

