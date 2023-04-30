New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Traffic movement on the Nangloi flyover on Rohtak Road will be affected from May 1 as the Public Works department will start work to replace expansion joints on the Peeragarhi-Tikri border carriageway, police said on Sunday.

According to an advisory issued by the police, traffic on the Peeragarhi-Tikri border carriageway will be diverted along the Nangloi flyover. One lane of the Peeragarhi-Tikri Border carriageway will be free for vehicular traffic.

The police have advised commuters to avoid the specified roads and stretches and instead take alternative routes.

"The commuters going towards Tikri border, Mundka should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route. Avail public transport to help decongestion of roads," the police said in a traffic advisory.

The commuters have also been asked to park their vehicles only at designed lots.

