Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) With AAP emerging as the leading party in the Chandigarh municipal corporation polls, its national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said people, including in Chandigarh and Punjab, are fed up with old traditional political parties, leaders and old style of politics.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls threw up a hung verdict, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning 14 of 35 wards and BJP bagging 12. The Congress got eight seats and the Shiromani Akali Dal one.

"People want freedom from corruption, and after Delhi, Chandigarh's (Municipal Corporation or MC) election results are a clear example of this. The people have chosen the new party (AAP), new faces and honest politics by shocking the old ones," Kejriwal, who is the chief minister of Delhi, said in a statement here.

He said the people of Chandigarh had truly performed a "miracle" in the municipal elections.

The results in Chandigarh have dispelled myths and misinformation spread by the AAP's rivals, Kejriwal said.

"I remember when 'political pundits' used to say after the 2017 election results that the AAP was not supported by the urban voters. But the victory of Chandigarh has proved that this time the urban masses of Punjab will, too. stand by the AAP with strength and confidence," said Kejriwal, whose AAP is the main opposition party in Punjab, where assembly polls are due early next year.

Today, the entire rural and urban population of Punjab perceives the AAP "as a great hope, as the traditional old parties had disappointed and dismayed people even after repeated opportunities", he said.

"The whole of Punjab wants change. Like Delhi and Chandigarh, Punjab wants new faces and honest politics," the chief minister said.

Kejriwal said that in honour of the mandate given by the people of Chandigarh, the AAP will move forward along with other elected candidates, regardless of the party they belong to.

"The aim is to make Chandigarh a beautiful city again and free it from all the problems it is facing today. That is why AAP will develop Chandigarh by making everyone a partner in this process," he said.

Kejriwal said, "I bow to the people of Chandigarh. I salute Chandigarh for revolutionising like Delhi. I would like to assure the people of Chandigarh that the trust they have shown to AAP will not be allowed to falter, but will be strengthened by meeting all expectations.” The AAP will take out a peace march in Patiala on December 31 under Kejriwal's leadership. AAP Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann said this procession will be dedicated to peace and prosperity of Punjab.

