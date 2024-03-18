Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad on Monday responded to Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark and said that people have refrained from bestowing 'Shakti' upon the Congress.

He emphasised that in a democracy, it is the people who decide who to empower. He added that the people have chosen to give their 'Shakti' to PM Modi, thereby taking a stand to strengthen the nation.

Also Read | RSS Slammed by All India Kisan Sabha or Calling Protesting Farmers of Punjab and Haryana 'Disruptive Forces'.

"In a democracy, people have 'Shakti', whoever people give 'Shakti' to, they decide things. People have refrained from giving 'Shakti' to them (Congress). People have given 'Shakti' to PM Modi and taken up the resolution to make the country powerful," he said.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi, in his comments made on Sunday in Maharashtra, raised concerns about the operation of EVMs to emphasise the opposition's struggle against the might of the state.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to 1998 Coimbatore Serial Bomb Blast Victims (Watch Video).

"There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that, Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax Department, have traded their spines to the Centre," Rahul said in an address in Mumbai.

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark sparked outrage, with BJP leaders criticising him for his statement, the Congress has come in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh backed Rahul Gandhi saying there are two types of 'Shakti' one is 'Asur Shakti' and the other is 'Dev Shakti'. Rahul Gandhi spoke about 'Asur Shakti' and he expected justice from 'Dev Shakti'.

"There are two types of 'Shakti', one is 'Asur Shakti' and the other is 'Dev Shakti'. 'Asur Shakti' is dishonesty, violence, and hatred and it commits atrocities towards people. 'Asur Shakti' is existing in PM Modi's government. 'Dev Shakti' is that which seeks justice against injustice. The 'Shakti' Rahul Gandhi spoke about was 'Asur Shakti' and he expected justice from 'Dev Shakti'," Singh said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)