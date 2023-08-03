Imphal, Aug 3 (PTI) The Kuki-Zo community will hold a burial service for 35 people who died in the ethnic strife in Manipur at Lamka town in Churachandpur district on Thursday, a tribal organisation said.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) is organising the burial programme at the Tuibong peace ground.

Also Read | Mumbai: Girl Students in Burqa Stopped From Entering Chembur College, Allowed After Protest (Watch Video).

The ITLF, an organisation of the Kuki-Zo community, said in a statement that its chairman Pa Gin Haokip will give a farewell speech on the occasion.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Also Read | Gujarat Man Poses as NIA Secret Agent to Impress Wife, Caught While Entering Agency’s Office in Ahmedabad.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)