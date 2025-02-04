New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Monday cited celebrated movies like 'Mother India', 'Garam Hawa', and 'Salaam Bombay' to highlight farmers' issues, unemployment and rising crimes against women.

While participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, he named 10 movies, India's official entries to the Oscars over the years, to raise issues related to inequality of income, child labour among others.

Citing 'Mother India', O'Brien said the condition of farmers has deteriorated under the current dispensation while noting that agricultural wages have grown by just 0.2 per cent in the last five years.

He noted that 30 farmers die by suicide everyday in the country and there is still no legal guarantee for MSP and that the condition of farmers is no different than 1957 when Nargis-headlined 'Mother India' was released.

Citing Rajesh Khanna-starrer 'Aakhri Khat', O'Brien pointed towards the rising number of crimes against women.

He noted that 51 crimes against women are registered every hour in the country.

There are 85 rape cases registered across the country every day, the MP stated.

O'Brien cited Balraj Sahni-starrer 'Garam Hawa' to point out the way minorities were being treated under the Modi government.

"That was the movie made in 1974. What Mr Modi and his creaky coalition are doing today. You are punished for what you eat, what you wear, who you love," he said.

"Anti conversion laws you are bringing, it is not against one community, it is anti-constitutional... Waqf it is not a religious issue, it is a constitutional issue, that's what we are fighting for," he added.

He noted that while the rich were getting richer, the poor were getting poorer.

Citing 1988 Mira Nair-helmed 'Salaam Bombay', O'Brien stated that there were about 20-30 lakh child labourers in the country.

Bringing in Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan', he noted that individuals are paying more income tax than corporates.

He also brought in 'Peepli Live' to attack big media owners.

"The media owners, the biggest names of the industry, I will call you out in the next session of Parliament if you don't show a little bit of introspection," O'Brien said.

He also noted that the Budget did not have even one mention of several key words like price rise, smart cities, crimes against women, malnutrition, federalism, farmer-doubling income, MNREGA, inequality of income, 'beti bachao beti padhao', or Manipur.

Citing Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Newton', he attacked the government for weakening the various government institutions.

"The best scripts will always be written by the people of India. They will very soon write a new script and then this horror film will come to an end," O'Brien noted.

