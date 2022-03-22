New Delhi, March 22: Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, ending a over four and half month hiatus in rate revision, sources said.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 per litre as against Rs 95.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 86.67 per litre to Rs 87.47. Fuel Price Hike: OMCs To Resume Price Revision of Petrol, Diesel From March 22.

The rate increase comes after 137 days of hiatus in rate revision. Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

