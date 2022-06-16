New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A PIL was filed on Thursday in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the governments of Maharashtra and Delhi to sack ministers Nawab malik and Satyendar Jain respectively for their alleged involvement in criminal cases pertaining to offences including holding benami properties and money laundering.

The plea also sought a direction to the Centre to declare that a minister, who is not only a public servant but also a lawmaker, shall be temporarily barred from holding office after two days of judicial custody like public servants including IAS officers.

Also Read | Indians’ Funds in Swiss Banks Jump 50% to Over Rs 30,000 Crore on Surge in Securities, Institutional Holdings; Customer Deposits Up Too.

The plea has been filed by lawyer Ashwini Updhyay through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey.

“Alternatively, being custodian of the Constitution, direct the Law Commission of India to examine election laws of developed countries and prepare a comprehensive report to maintain nobility, dignity of Ministers, Legislators and Public Servants in spirit of Article 14 (right to equality),” it said.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stalking, Sending Obscene Messages to Over 200 Women.

Besides the state governments of Delhi and Maharashtra, the plea has made union ministries of Home affairs and Law and Justice, the Election Commission and the Law Commission as parties.

“Direct Maharashtra Government to sack its cabinet Minister Nawab Malik who was arrested on February 23, 2022 ... continues in judicial custody in connection with cases of black money, benami properties, money laundering & disproportionate assets linked with Dawood Ibrahim,” it said.

It has also sought a similar direction to the Delhi government to sack Jain, a minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)