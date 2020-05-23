India News | PIL Seeking Publication of Real Time Data of COVID-19 Beds Availability Withdrawn from Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to publish the real-time data of availability of beds, etc for COVID-19 treatment on the website of Delhi government in bilingual form was withdrawn by the petitioner on Saturday.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said that counsel for the petitioner sought permission to withdraw the writ petition with liberty to file a fresh one with proper allegations, averments and annexures at the proper stage.

The petition, filed by retired bank officer Devinder Kumar through advocate Arvinder Singh Chauhan, sought direction to publish the names, designation and mobile numbers of the officers concerned at hospitals and district for information to public and in case of need.

The plea said that due to the seriousness/gravity of the health issues under COVID-19 situation, adequate publicity has been made by the Central Government through the print and electronic media but ironically it has not been understood by many from the lower strata of society, thereby making a mockery of the critical situation.

The plea said that social media as well as a website named "covid19india.org" and other web sites are displaying daily data of infected patients along with recovery as well as death, state/district wise of the entire country and in Delhi.

It is unfortunate that there is no information at a glance about the availability of beds and infrastructure/ventilator in various hospitals required for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients as well as on the website of Delhi government, the plea said. (ANI)

