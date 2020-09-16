New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of a news report about "a student who wasn't allowed to appear in NEET, despite travelling about 700 km to reach the examination centre, as he was 10 minutes late."

The petitioner-cum-lawyer, Shashwat Anand, in his petition, sought laying down of certain guidelines for food, accommodation, water and transportation for those students who missed out such examinations.

Also Read | Apple Fitness+ Subscription Service Launched For $79 Per Year.

Anand also said that the authorities concerned should conduct the examinations for those students who unfortunately were not able to sit for the NEET or JEE.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing within a week or so. (ANI)

Also Read | India Hits Back at UN Human Rights’ Chief Over Kashmir Criticism, Says ‘Fundamental Rights Granted, Grassroot Democracy Revived’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)