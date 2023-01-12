Hubballi (K'taka), Jan 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted a garland offered by a boy who apparently broke through the barricade and rushed towards his car as he held a roadshow ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the National Youth Festival here.

Also Read | Human Sacrifice Killing in Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Minor Boy Murdered, Chopped Into Pieces, Remnants Found in Vapi; Three Arrested.

Modi was standing on the running board of his moving car and waving at an enthusiastic crowd that lined up both sides of the road as he headed for the Railway Sports Ground from the airport when the incident happened.

Also Read | Delhi Cold Wave: 10-15% Surge in Heart Attacks, High BP and Brain Strokes During Early Hours in National Capital.

The Prime Minister extended his hand to accept the garland from above the car door but could not reach out to the boy. Security officials accompanying him on the road got hold of the garland and handed it over to the Prime Minister who put it inside the car.

The police and traffic officials on duty immediately pulled the boy back and whisked him him away.

Along the route, Modi greeted by waving at the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.

At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.

Modi is here to inaugurate the National Youth Festival here on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

BJP-ruled Karnataka goes to Assembly polls by May.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)