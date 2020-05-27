India News | PM Greets Gadkari on 63rd Birthday

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted his cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari on his 63rd birthday, saying he is working hard to ensure futuristic infrastructure.

"Birthday wishes to our senior Cabinet colleague, Shri @nitin_gadkariJi. He is working hard to ensure futuristic infrastructure as well as vibrant MSMEs in the nation," the prime minister tweeted.

"Praying for his long and healthy life," he said.

