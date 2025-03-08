New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the government and the people of Barbados for the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados award and dedicated it to the 1.4 billion Indians.

Modi has been bestowed with the prestigious award in recognition of his "strategic leadership" and "valuable assistance" during the Covid pandemic.

"Grateful to the government and the people of Barbados for this honour. Dedicate the 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' award to the 1.4 billion Indians and to the close relations between India and Barbados," Modi said in a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday that Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita received the award on behalf of Modi at a ceremony held in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The award symbolises the "enduring friendship" between the two nations, the MEA said.

