New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in various government departments and organisations via video conferencing at the 16th edition of Rozgar Mela.

The recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, among other departments and ministries.

The 16th edition of the employment drive is being conducted at 47 locations across India. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Ministries and Departments.

The event started at around 11 am with the inaugural address of Union MoS Jitendra Singh.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the Prime Minister's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation. It will play a significant role in providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in nation-building.

So far, more than 10 lakh appointment letters have been issued under the Rozgar Mela initiative across the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had emphasised that the government is determined to enhance youth participation in building a 'Viksit and Aatmnirbhar Bharat.

'In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "We are determined to enhance the participation of young friends in building a developed and self-reliant India. In this series, tomorrow, July 12, at 11 AM, I will participate in another employment fair through video conferencing, where thousands of youths will be handed appointment letters."

In the previous edition held in April, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had issued 6,677 appointment letters during the 15th Rozgar Mela, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening the government workforce and supporting the vision of a developed India.

Of the total appointment letters distributed, 1,805 were handed over physically at various designated venues, while 4,872 were issued virtually.

Held simultaneously at 47 locations nationwide, this edition of the Rozgar Mela facilitated large-scale recruitments across multiple Ministries and Departments of the Central Government. All of these 47 locations across the country were connected with the Mela during the Prime Minister's address through Video Conferencing mode. (ANI)

